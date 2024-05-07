McCreary County Record: Kendall Jenner Stuns in Vintage Dress and Long Hair at Met Gala 2024

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers at the 2024 Met Gala by wearing a vintage piece from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection. This marked Jenner’s 10th appearance at the prestigious event, where she turned heads in a gown featuring a scalloped butt cutout, high neckline, and intricate beaded details.

Despite not being able to tailor the gown, Jenner’s flawless figure made it fit like a glove. Completing her look with an ultra-long and curly hairstyle, Jenner perfectly captured the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” for this year’s gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Known for her memorable appearances at past Met Galas, Jenner opened up about her excitement for the event in the fourth season of The Kardashians on Hulu. In 2023, Jenner posed with her sisters Kylie and Kim at the gala and attended an afterparty with Bad Bunny, who is a co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala.

Notably, Jenner and Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors in February 2023 but reportedly ended their relationship in December of the same year. Their reunion at the 2024 Met Gala has certainly raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. This year’s gala promises to be a spectacle, celebrating the spectacular “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Stay tuned for more updates on the star-studded event!