McCreary County Record: Manhunt continues for Nashville police chiefs son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

Shooting of Two Police Officers in Tennessee

La Vergne, TN – Two police officers were shot outside a Dollar General store in La Vergne, a city located approximately 20 miles southeast of Nashville. The incident has sparked a statewide search for the suspect, John C. Drake Jr., the estranged son of Nashville’s police chief.

The shooting took place when the officers were investigating a stolen vehicle outside the store. As they encountered the suspect, an altercation ensued, leading to the suspect pulling out a handgun and firing shots at the officers. One officer was shot twice, in the groin and right forearm, while the other officer was hit in the rear left shoulder. Both were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

John C. Drake Jr., 38, has a criminal record as a convicted felon and has been involved in years of criminal activity. The suspect’s relationship to Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake has further intensified the situation. Chief John Drake confirmed that his son was the suspect in the shooting and stressed the estranged nature of their relationship. He urged for his son to be held accountable for his actions.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide alert for John C. Drake Jr. on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Multiple law enforcement agencies are now actively involved in the search for the suspect.

Following the incident, the La Vergne police issued a shelter-in-place order for city residents, urging them to remain indoors while the search for the suspect continued. The order was eventually lifted, but authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed his support for Chief John Drake during this difficult time. He offered condolences to the wounded officers and the police chief’s family, emphasizing the need for community unity and support in such trying circumstances.

As the manhunt for John C. Drake Jr. continues, law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to bring the suspect into custody. The safety of the community remains their top priority, and residents are urged to cooperate and provide any helpful information to aid in the investigation.