McCreary County Record: Michigan State basketball versus James Madison Season Opener – Time and TV Channel

Michigan State Basketball Set to Face James Madison in Season Opener

EAST LANSING – Michigan State University’s basketball team is gearing up for their season opener against James Madison on Monday, November 6th. The highly anticipated game will take place at the Breslin Center in East Lansing and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

As the fourth-ranked team in both the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll and the Associated Press poll, Michigan State enters the season with high expectations. Last season, the Spartans made it to the Sweet 16 and are looking to build on that success this year.

On the other hand, James Madison had an impressive 22-11 record last season and is considered the favorites in the Sun Belt conference this year. Terrence Edwards Jr., a preseason All-Sun Belt pick, will be a key player to watch for James Madison.

Michigan State will rely on their returning players from last year’s Sweet 16 team, including guards Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard, and Tyson Walker. Additionally, the Spartans have a highly-ranked freshman class that is expected to make significant contributions to the team’s success.

Known for their aggressive press defense, Michigan State plans to implement their signature style of play early in the season. Fans can expect to see the Spartans relentlessly guarding their opponents, creating turnovers, and turning defense into offense.

Following their season opener, Michigan State will have a few days off before their next game against Southern Indiana. This break will allow the team to regroup, analyze their performance, and make any necessary adjustments.

Fans who are unable to attend the game can follow live updates on the Michigan State basketball website, which will have a curated list of updates throughout the game. Additionally, fans can sign up for Fubo, a streaming service that offers access to all Michigan State games this season.

As the upcoming season unfolds, basketball enthusiasts and Spartan fans alike eagerly await the excitement and anticipation that comes with each game. With an impressive roster, high rankings, and a time-tested defense, Michigan State hopes to make their mark in the college basketball scene once again.