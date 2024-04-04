McCreary County Record: NATO ministers concerns over Ukraine aid plan

A $60 billion military aid bill intended to support Ukraine has hit a roadblock in Congress, with some Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump expressing resistance. The delay in passing the bill has raised concerns from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who warned that every day of delay in providing support to Ukraine has consequences on the battlefield, allowing Russia to gain an upper hand.

Stoltenberg further emphasized the urgent need for the US to make a decision on providing military aid to Ukraine, stating that NATO taking charge of coordinating support for Ukraine would be a significant shift in the alliance’s role. Currently, military aid to Ukraine is provided through the US-led Ramstein format, with contributions from NATO members.

The NATO Secretary-General believes that a more decisive NATO role in coordinating support for Ukraine would help bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine’s favor. Stoltenberg’s concerns come amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the conflict showing no signs of slowing down.

As the debate over the military aid bill continues in Congress, the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance. The delay in providing support could have far-reaching consequences on the ongoing conflict, with Stoltenberg urging for swift action to prevent Russia from gaining further advantage on the battlefield. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.