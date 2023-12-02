McCreary County Record: NFL Fantasy Football Stats & Trends for Week 13 – Is there a new successor to Todd Gurley?

Title: Cooper Kupp’s Role Adjustments Decrease Production as Puka Nacua Emerges for the Rams

In a surprising turn of events, Cooper Kupp’s performance as the WR42 since Week 5 has raised concerns about his role on the Los Angeles Rams. The once prolific wide receiver has seen a decline in his production, prompting questions about his place on the team.

When examining deceptive target-share metrics, Kupp’s decline becomes even more evident. Once a top option for the Rams, he has now slipped to the 15th spot in the NFL. This sharp drop in rankings is concerning for fans and analysts alike, who expected Kupp to continue his stellar performance from previous seasons.

A lack of touchdowns is another significant issue for Kupp. His goal line opportunities have notably decreased, leaving him with fewer chances to make game-changing plays. This decline in scoring potential has opened the door for other receivers to step up and make a name for themselves.

One such player is Puka Nacua, who has emerged as a primary target in the end zone. With Nacua’s presence, Kupp’s production may be further impacted, as the Rams prioritize spreading the ball around and keeping the defense guessing.

Additionally, the team has found promise in rookie running back Kyren Williams. This has caused a shift in the Rams’ offensive focus, with a greater emphasis on the run game. As a result, Kupp’s involvement in creative plays, such as screen passes and rushing attempts, has been limited, further contributing to his decline.

The Rams’ decision to adopt a more run-focused strategy naturally affects Kupp’s target share. With fewer opportunities in the passing game, his ability to rack up the numbers fans have come to expect from him has been hindered.

Overall, Kupp’s performance this season has fallen short of expectations, even when he is healthy. The decline in his production, combined with the emergence of other playmakers on the team, has sparked questions about his role on the Rams. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Kupp can regain his form and silence the critics.