McCreary County Record – Orioles vs. Rangers, ALDS Game 1 Lineups

Title: Exciting Matchup Between Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers on the Horizon

The Baltimore Orioles are set to take on the Texas Rangers in what promises to be a thrilling game at Camden Yards. The game, scheduled to start at 1:03pm ET, will be a battle of strength and strategy between two competitive teams.

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to FS1 or by visiting foxsports.com. For radio listeners, the game can be heard on 98 Rock FM (97.9), WBAL News Radio AM (1090), or ESPN Radio, ensuring that fans can stay connected wherever they are.

The Orioles lineup boasts some exciting young talent, with players like Austin Hays, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, and Ryan Mountcastle ready to bring their A-game to the field. However, all eyes will be on Kyle Bradish, who has been named the starting pitcher for the Orioles. Bradish has had notable success against the Rangers in the past, boasting an impressive record of just one earned run and six strikeouts in his previous appearances against them.

Prepping for this critical matchup, Bradish has made some adjustments to his pitching approach. Emphasizing his curveball and relying less on his sinker, Bradish aims to confound the Rangers’ lineup and maintain his dominance over the team.

On the other side, the Texas Rangers will be looking to outplay the Orioles with their formidable lineup, which features players such as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis García. However, their starting pitcher, Andrew Heaney, has struggled against the Orioles in the past, sporting an alarming career ERA of 7.63 against them. Although Heaney redeemed himself in a later game, all eyes will be on how he performs against the Orioles and whether he can revert back to his usual form.

One aspect that could play a role in the game’s strategy is the dimensions of Camden Yards. The Orioles have historically had success against left-handed pitchers, which could give them an advantage in this matchup.

As anticipation builds, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the first pitch. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for both teams, and with each inning, the excitement is sure to escalate. Will the Orioles continue their dominance over the Rangers, or will the tide turn in favor of the visitors? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain – this game is not to be missed.