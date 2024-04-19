McCreary County Record: Portnoy reacts to Caitlin Clarks low pro salary, argues the WNBA is currently a losing proposition

McCreary County Record

In a historic moment for women’s basketball, Caitlin Clark, a standout player from the University of Iowa, was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The talented point guard is set to join the Indiana Fever after signing a four-year deal worth $338,056.

However, Clark’s journey to the WNBA has sparked a conversation about player salaries in the league. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy recently spoke out about what he perceives to be “low” salaries for WNBA players. Portnoy even went as far as to predict that Clark could potentially earn hundreds of millions of dollars in endorsements throughout her career.

Clark, who is taking advantage of the NCAA’s Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) ruling, is reportedly on the verge of signing an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, which includes a signature shoe. Portnoy believes that Clark’s success off the court could bring about a shift in the current structure of WNBA salaries.

Despite his optimism for Clark’s future earning potential, Portnoy emphasized that the WNBA is currently a “losing proposition” financially. He highlighted the importance of supply and demand in determining player profits and hopes that Clark’s success will lead to increased investments in women’s basketball.

As Caitlin Clark prepares to embark on her professional basketball career, all eyes will be on her as she aims to not only make a mark on the court but also reshape the landscape of women’s sports off the court.