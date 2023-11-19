McCreary County Record: Prediction and Expert Picks for Washington vs. Oregon State Game, Kickoff Time, Live Stream, TV Guide

Title: No. 5 Washington Faces No. 11 Oregon State in Crucial Pac-12 Showdown

In what promises to be a thrilling Pac-12 matchup, the No. 5 ranked Washington Huskies will take on the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers. The outcome of this highly anticipated game will not only impact the College Football Playoff rankings but also the Pac-12 conference title race.

Despite securing consecutive wins against ranked opponents, Washington finds themselves just outside the top four in the latest rankings. This game against Oregon State is imperative for the Huskies’ hopes of climbing the ladder and solidifying their playoff credentials.

Meanwhile, the Beavers remain in contention for the Pac-12 title and are utilizing every opportunity to secure their spot in the conference championship. To achieve this, they need to secure victories in both this game and next week’s crucial matchup against Oregon.

Historically, Washington has dominated the series against Oregon State, winning 10 out of the last 11 encounters. However, the Beavers managed to snatch a victory in their previous meeting earlier this year, and they are eager to build on that triumph.

Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, will play host to this exhilarating game. Fans can catch the action live on ABC or alternatively stream it on Fubo.

Washington’s narrow victories in recent games have raised questions about their playoff credentials, despite their impressive wins against top-ranked opponents. The performance of their dynamic wide receiver duo, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, will be a key factor in determining their success in this game.

On the other hand, Oregon State has enjoyed an unbeatable record at home this season, prevailing in all five games by a margin of at least 12 points. They enter this matchup as favorites, with their home field advantage and Washington’s defensive struggles serving as influential factors.

Experts anticipate a closely contested battle, making the under on the point total the recommended bet for spectators seeking to add some excitement to their viewing experience.

As these two Pac-12 powerhouses clash, football fans can expect a thrilling encounter that will have far-reaching implications for both the College Football Playoff rankings and the Pac-12 conference title race.