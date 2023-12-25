McCreary County Record Presents: Liam Cahills Gear of the Year 2023 | A Collection by a Former Racer

Title: Road and Gravel Presenter, Liam, Shares His Budget-Friendly Approach to Bike Racing in 2023

McCreary County Record – In a surprising revelation, Liam, BikeRadar’s road and gravel presenter, has unveiled that he managed to participate in bike races throughout 2023 without spending a fortune. Instead, Liam focused on non-competitive activities such as commuting, leisure riding, running, and gym workouts.

During the year, Liam had the opportunity to embark on thrilling gravel biking adventures in several picturesque locations, including Portland, Southern Portugal, the Spanish coast, and his home in the South West of England. These experiences highlighted the versatility and joy that gravel biking can offer.

Looking towards the future, Liam plans to make a triumphant return to cyclocross and off-road racing come 2024. To aid him in his competitive pursuits, Liam shared a few recommendations for fellow riders and enthusiasts.

Among his favorite gear, Liam lauded the Specialized Crux Pro, a lightweight gravel bike that excels in both climbing abilities and versatility for gravel and cyclocross disciplines. The bike has become his go-to choice due to its exceptional performance.

In terms of cycling apparel, Liam praised the Castelli Competizione Bib Shorts. These shorts not only offer remarkable durability but also provide comfort during long hours of riding. Additionally, they have a sleek appearance that adds a touch of style to any cyclist’s wardrobe.

For the best cycling pedals in the rough and unpredictable terrain of gravel and cyclocross races, Liam recommends the Look X-Track Race Carbon pedals. These pedals are known for their reliability in clearing mud and rocks, providing riders with a seamless riding experience.

Furthermore, Liam highlighted the Nopinz Pro-1 All Season Skinsuit as an excellent option for winter cyclocross racing. With its hydrophobic coating, the skinsuit retains heat and repels light rain, ensuring maximum comfort in challenging weather conditions.

Shifting gears from biking to running, Liam shared his positive experience with On CloudRunner shoes. These shoes offer excellent cushioning and a comfortable running experience. While occasionally prone to squeaking, they have been integral in Liam’s pain-free running journey.

Looking ahead, Liam intends to continue his running journey, progressively building distance. He even contemplates joining a running club or participating in a marathon to challenge himself further.

Through Liam’s budget-friendly approach to bike racing in 2023, he has effectively showcased that one doesn’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy the thrills and adventures that cycling and running can offer. His experiences and recommendations provide invaluable insights for those seeking an active lifestyle without breaking the bank. Stay tuned as Liam gears up for another exciting year of competitive racing in 2024!