McCreary County Record Reports on Apple Stock Surge Thanks to AI Mac

Apple (AAPL) stock saw a significant increase in trading volume for the second day in a row following news of an AI-focused refresh for the Mac computer lineup. The stock climbed as much as 1.9% to 178.36 in morning trades, but gains faded slightly, with the stock ending the regular session up 0.9% to 176.55.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to overhaul its entire Mac lineup with processors that feature AI capabilities. The new Mac computers will use M4 chips, the company’s latest family of processors. These updated desktop and notebook computers are expected to be released late this year and early next year.

Analysts are also anticipating AI features to be added to the iPhone 16 lineup this fall. The Worldwide Developers Conference, running from June 10-14, is likely to showcase Apple’s AI innovations.

Amid this news, CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino reiterated a buy rating on Apple stock. Zino sees the recent pullback in the stock as an “enticing opportunity” for investors.

