McCreary County Record: Samsung Galaxy A35 now available in the US for $399.99

The latest addition to Samsung’s Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A35, is now available in the US for $399.99. The tech giant has decided not to bring the Galaxy A55 to the US market, making the Galaxy A35 the latest offering in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Interested customers can purchase the Galaxy A35 at Samsung’s online store, as well as through major carriers and retailers such as Amazon. The smartphone is available in two striking colors – Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac.

As part of a special offer on Samsung.com, customers can avail of a 30% discount on Galaxy Buds FE with the purchase of the Galaxy A35. Additionally, there is a trade-in offer available for up to $150 towards the purchase of the new smartphone.

The Galaxy A35 boasts a 6.6-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED touchscreen, powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfie enthusiasts, there is a 13 MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

