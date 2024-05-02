Ryan Garcia Tests Positive for PED Before Fight vs. Devin Haney, per Source

In a shocking turn of events, boxing fans were left stunned after it was revealed that Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine in a VADA test. The test was conducted before his highly anticipated fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

Garcia now has 10 days to request that his B-sample is tested to confirm the results of the initial test. Bill Haney, Devin Haney’s father and trainer, expressed anger and frustration over the situation, calling the news “disappointing” and stating that they were “deeply troubled” by Garcia’s failed test.

The New York State Athletic Commission has announced that they will be investigating the VADA results. If the commission determines that Garcia did indeed test positive for Ostarine, they could potentially overturn the result of the fight to a no-contest.

This news comes as a blow to both fighters, as Devin Haney entered the fight with an undefeated 31-0 record, while Garcia has only one loss on his record. Fans of both fighters are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigation to see how it will impact the result of the fight and the future of both boxers.

Stay tuned to McCreary County Record for updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.