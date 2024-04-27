McCreary County Record: Tragic death of baby girl born in Gaza after mothers death

Tragic Loss of Orphaned Baby Girl in Gaza Airstrike

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a baby girl born orphaned and premature after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza has passed away at a hospital in Rafah. The infant was born two months premature via emergency cesarean section following the death of her entire family in the deadly attack.

The baby’s mother, father, and toddler sister were tragically killed in the airstrike that targeted their home in Rafah. Despite all efforts to save her, the newborn died at the Emirati hospital in Rafah and was laid to rest next to her father at just 5 days old.

This devastating incident is just one of many casualties of the recent uptick in Israeli attacks on Rafah, which have claimed the lives of more than 230 people, predominantly women and children, over the past five weeks. UNICEF estimates that over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, leaving thousands more orphaned and injured.

The Biden administration has voiced concerns about the impact of continued Israeli assaults on civilians, particularly the targeting of homes in Rafah. The loss of this innocent baby girl serves as a stark reminder of the devastating human toll of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

As the international community continues to monitor the situation in Gaza, efforts are being made to provide support and aid to those affected by the violence. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the countless children who are now left to navigate a future without their parents.