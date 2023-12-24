McCreary County Record: Week 16 NFL predictions feature exciting matchups between 49ers and Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins

Title: Author’s Week 16 NFL Picks: Rams, Bills, and Titans favorites, while Patriots face tough Broncos challenge

In a successful week of picking NFL games, the author behind the popular sports blog on “McCreary County Record” demonstrated an impressive 9-5-1 record against the spread and a remarkable 12-4 straight up. With an overall season score of 110-103-11 against the spread and 136-88 straight up, the author looks to continue their successful streak in Week 16, aiming to provide readers with another week of accurate picks.

Let’s dive into the author’s predictions for each game in Week 16:

Starting off, the author predicts the highly anticipated matchup between the Rams and the Saints will be a nail-biter, leaning towards the Rams emerging victorious. Meanwhile, the Steelers are heavily favored to beat the Bengals in a game filled with playoff implications.

The Bills, armed with an interim coach and a quarterback making only his second start, are expected to secure a victory over the struggling Chargers. The author advises readers to explore the SportsLine Projection Model for a more analytical approach to NFL picks.

Moving on, the author predicts a win for the Falcons against the Colts. Despite the Colts’ impressive recent performance, they will be starting a backup quarterback. The Titans, on the other hand, are favored to defeat the Seahawks, who could potentially face a quarterback change on a short week.

In a game with division implications, the author foresees the Vikings prevailing over the Lions. Similarly, the struggling Jets are expected to secure a win against the Commanders, who are also experiencing a tough season.

Despite facing recent struggles, the author predicts a triumph for the Packers against the Panthers. In a game of playoff significance for both teams, the Browns are favored to beat the Texans.

The Jaguars, led by a potentially absent Trevor Lawrence due to injury, are predicted to secure a victory over the Buccaneers. Additionally, a close match is expected between the Bears and the Cardinals, with the author leaning towards a win for the Bears.

The Dolphins are favored to defeat the Cowboys, who will be playing their second consecutive road game. However, the author predicts a loss for the Patriots against the Broncos, who are pushing hard for a playoff spot.

In another closely contested game, the Chiefs are favored to defeat the Raiders. Lastly, the author predicts the 49ers emerging victorious in their matchup against the highly ranked Ravens.

Readers looking to make informed NFL picks in Week 16 can rely on the author’s knowledgeable insights. For a more data-driven analysis, the author recommends utilizing the SportsLine Projection Model. Stay tuned for another exciting week of NFL action, as the author aims to continue their success in picking winning teams.