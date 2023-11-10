McCreary County Record: Womans Apple Watch detects heart problem and aids in diabetes diagnosis

Title: Oklahoma Woman Credits Apple Watch for Saving Her Life

In a remarkable turn of events, an Apple Watch provided a life-saving alert to an Oklahoma woman, Judith Luebke, potentially preventing a tragic outcome. The incident has brought attention to the device’s potential to detect critical health issues.

Luebke, a resident of Oklahoma, recently experienced a life-changing moment when her Apple Watch detected an abnormal heart rhythm. The device issued an alert notifying her that she was in atrial fibrillation (A-fib), a condition characterized by irregular and rapid heartbeats.

Initially, Luebke dismissed the alert, attributing it to her preexisting abnormal heart rate and the recent loss of her spouse. However, thanks to the concern of her boss, she was convinced to seek immediate medical attention, despite planning to delay her visit to the doctor.

Upon visiting a healthcare professional, Luebke’s condition took a shocking twist. She was diagnosed with diabetes and found to have critically high blood sugar levels. The timely visit likely saved her life, as waiting until the weekend could have yielded dire consequences.

Filled with gratitude and compelled to share her story, Luebke reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook via email. Within the same day, Cook responded, expressing his happiness that the Apple Watch played a decisive role in saving her life. The swift response highlighted the company’s commitment to their customers’ well-being and the potentially life-saving features of their products.

Luebke’s daughter joined the chorus of gratitude, acknowledging the pivotal role played by both the Apple Watch and the people who encouraged her mother to seek immediate medical help. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of technology in alerting individuals to possible health complications.

Recognizing the significance of her Apple Watch, Luebke pledges to wear it at all times. The incident has underscored the device’s crucial role in monitoring health and potentially saving lives. It also sheds light on the importance of employers, friends, and family members who advocate for prompt medical attention when health alarms are raised.

As stories like Luebke’s continue to emerge, the Apple Watch is proving to be more than just a timepiece. With its lifesaving potential, it reinforces the value of wearable technology in maintaining and improving personal health.