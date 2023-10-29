McCreary County Record: Your FAQ Guide for D-backs vs. Rangers World Series Game 2 – Lineups and More (8 ET, FOX)

Title: Merrill Kelly to Make Postseason Debut at Globe Life Field for Diamondbacks

In an anticipated matchup in the upcoming NLCS, right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly will be taking the mound as the starting pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The talented pitcher has displayed a commendable performance throughout the postseason, boasting an impressive 2.65 ERA in three starts.

Despite his overall success, Kelly has encountered some obstacles in the playoffs, particularly struggling with his command. In each of his outings, he has issued multiple walks, causing some concern among fans and analysts alike. In a consequential Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Kelly surrendered three home runs, leaving the Diamondbacks scrambling to recover.

Despite these challenges, Kelly has proven his resilience and ability to bounce back. In his most recent start, he exhibited his determination by striking out eight batters over five innings, only allowing a single run. This exceptional performance has undoubtedly instilled confidence in both Kelly and his team as they prepare for their upcoming NLCS showdown.

What makes this start all the more important is that it will mark Kelly’s first appearance in the postseason at Globe Life Field. As the series between the Diamondbacks and their opponents continues, he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in a new and unfamiliar environment.

Diamondbacks fans and baseball enthusiasts alike will be eagerly tuning in to witness the intensity and excitement that Kelly is bound to bring to the mound. With his proven ability to adapt and perform under pressure, Kelly remains an integral asset to the Diamondbacks’ quest for victory.

As the McCreary County Record continues to follow the thrilling postseason journey of the Arizona Diamondbacks, all eyes will be on Merrill Kelly as he takes the pitcher’s mound at Globe Life Field. Baseball fans, brace yourselves for what promises to be a memorable performance by this talented right-hander in the pursuit of postseason glory.