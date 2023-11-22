Monster Numbers Drawn in for Eagles-Chiefs MNF Super Bowl Rematch – McCreary County Record

Title: Philadelphia Eagles Defeat Kansas City Chiefs in Highly-Anticipated Matchup, Breaking Viewership Records

The 2023 NFL schedule brought an electrifying matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Both teams, coming off bye weeks, boasted top records in the league, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the game. Featuring two MVP-caliber quarterbacks pitted against each other, the clash between the Eagles and Chiefs had all the ingredients for success.

In a recent report by sports and business reporter Joe Pompliano, it was revealed that the game attracted an astounding average of 28.9 million viewers, with a peak of 31.2 million, making it the most-watched game of the NFL season. Not only did the game capture the attention of millions of viewers, but it also achieved the highest ratings for a Monday Night Football game in 27 years.

The Eagles’ 21-17 victory over the Chiefs marked a pivotal moment for the team. It was their first win over Kansas City in the Andy Reid era, further cementing their growth and competitiveness. Additionally, the game witnessed a special milestone for Eagles’ center Jason Kelce, as he defeated his younger brother Travis in the NFL for the very first time.

This triumph followed another notable achievement by the Eagles earlier in the season. Their Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys had already held the title for the highest-rated game of the season, with an average viewership of 27.1 million. The consistent high viewership enjoyed by the Eagles’ games underscores their unwavering popularity among NFL fans.

The clash between the Eagles and the Chiefs captivated fans nationwide, as evidenced by the record-breaking viewership numbers. This matchup proved to be a thri