NFL recap: Purdy bounces back as San Francisco 49ers secure NFCs top seed

In a thrilling game, quarterback Brock Purdy showcased his skills, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a convincing 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. This win secured the top seed in the NFC for the 49ers, guaranteeing them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Purdy’s exceptional performance not only secured the victory but also broke Jeff Garcia’s season franchise record for passing yards.

Although there was a moment of concern when star running back Christian McCaffrey left the game with a calf injury, the 49ers can now breathe a sigh of relief as they have some extra time for the starters to rest and recover before the playoffs begin. McCaffrey’s injury will be closely monitored, but the team remains optimistic about his availability for the postseason.

San Francisco’s offense played a crucial role in the victory, with touchdown catches from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, as well as a rushing touchdown from Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers’ defense also stepped up, intercepting Washington’s quarterback Sam Howell twice, further contributing to their triumph.

In another NFC matchup, the highly anticipated game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals ended in a stunning 35-31 comeback victory for the Cardinals. This win came as a blow to the Eagles, as it disrupted their playoff path and potentially affected their chances of advancing. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, now the Arizona Cardinals’ coach, celebrated a significant win against his former team.

Despite a strong performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw three touchdown passes, his interception in the end zone ultimately sealed the Eagles’ fate. The loss is undoubtedly a setback for the team, and they will need to evaluate their strategy moving forward to secure their playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons kept their postseason dreams alive with a hard-fought 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions. This win brings them closer to securing a playoff berth and adds to the excitement of the NFC playoff race.

As the regular season comes to a close, the playoff picture in the NFC remains dynamic and will undoubtedly provide fans with more thrilling moments and unexpected outcomes. The San Francisco 49ers’ commanding victory and the Arizona Cardinals’ stunning comeback have reshaped the landscape and heightened the intensity of the playoff race.