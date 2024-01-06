Nigel Lythgoe Resigns from So You Think You Can Dance Amidst Sex Abuse Lawsuits – McCreary County Record

Nigel Lythgoe Steps Down as Judge on “So You Think You Can Dance” Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Renowned television producer and former judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Nigel Lythgoe, has announced his departure from the show following two lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Lythgoe, who is best known for his work on talent shows such as “American Idol” and “Pop Idol,” is facing serious allegations that involve his former co-star Paula Abdul and two contestants from a different show.

The first lawsuit filed against Lythgoe alleges that he groped and forcibly kissed Paula Abdul in an elevator nearly two decades ago. The incident reportedly occurred during their time working together on “American Idol.” According to sources close to the situation, Abdul decided to come forward now because she no longer wants to remain silent about the alleged abuse she endured.

In addition to Abdul’s claims, two contestants who participated in the reality show “All American Girl” have accused Lythgoe of forcibly trying to kiss them after a wrap party in 2003. Their allegations highlight a pattern of improper behavior that allegedly occurred behind the scenes of another popular show produced by Lythgoe.

Lythgoe, who seeks to clear his name and restore his reputation, voluntarily made the decision to step back from his role as a judge on the upcoming season of “So You Think You Can Dance.” In response to the allegations, Sony Pictures Television’s 19 Entertainment, which co-produces the show, has launched an investigation into Lythgoe’s conduct.

The decision to proceed without Lythgoe for the upcoming season aims to prioritize the contestants’ experiences and maintain a focus on their talent. It is essential for the show to create a safe and respectful environment for everyone involved, both on and off-camera.

Paula Abdul, who previously remained silent out of fear of being blackballed in the industry, has now filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which addresses sexual assault and harassment. The accusations made by both Abdul and the contestants are being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

Lythgoe vehemently denies Abdul’s allegations, branding them as false and deeply offensive. In a surprising twist, he claims to have first learned of Abdul’s accusations through the media, further distancing himself from any wrongdoing.

As this high-profile case unfolds, the entertainment industry confronts yet another scandal involving alleged sexual assault. The outcome of the investigations and lawsuits will undoubtedly have long-lasting effects on the careers and reputations of those involved. The industry as a whole must reflect on these disturbing allegations and take necessary steps to address and prevent such behavior in the future.