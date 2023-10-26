Officials say at least 22 people dead and a person of interest sought after shootings in Lewiston, Maine

Title: Tragedy Strikes Lewiston, Maine with Shooting Incident at Bowling Alley and Restaurant

Lewiston, Maine – In a devastating turn of events, a shooting incident unfolded at a local bowling alley and restaurant, resulting in a staggering loss of at least 22 lives and numerous injuries. The McCreary County Record mourns for the victims and sends its deepest condolences to their families.

Authorities are urgently seeking an individual identified as Robert Card, who has been labeled a “person of interest” in connection with the shootings. Card is considered armed and dangerous. Adding to concerns, he is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve. It has been revealed that Card had previously made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine, and has also reported mental health issues.

The Lewiston Police Department has urged residents and businesses to be on high alert and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The shootings occurred around 7 p.m. ET at both Sparetime Recreation, a popular bowling alley, and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

Chilling surveillance footage captured the suspect, Card, wielding a high-powered assault-style rifle. Consequently, the neighboring towns of Lisbon and Auburn, as well as Lewiston residents, have been placed under shelter-in-place orders as law enforcement continues their search for the perpetrator.

The investigation took a significant step forward when a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect was discovered in Lisbon, prompting authorities to intensify their efforts in the area.

The FBI’s Boston division has been coordinating with local law enforcement agencies in Maine, ready to provide assistance as needed. Governor Janet Mills has been briefed on the situation and encourages residents to heed instructions from law enforcement officials.

As rumors have circulated, it is essential to note that Walmart has confirmed that none of its facilities were involved in the tragic incidents, urging the public to rely on accurate information during this challenging time.

In light of this abominable act, public vigilance is essential. Authorities stress the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious activity to emergency services at 911. By remaining watchful and united, we can aid law enforcement in ensuring the safety of our community.

We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this senseless act of violence and remain committed to providing accurate updates throughout this ongoing investigation. The McCreary County Record will continue to keep its readers informed during this difficult period, standing in solidarity with the residents of Lewiston and surrounding communities.