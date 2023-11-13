Over 180,000 individuals unite against antisemitism in France amidst Israel-Hamas conflict

Title: Massive Peaceful March Against Antisemitism Sweeps France in Support of Jewish Communities

In a show of unity and opposition against rising antisemitism, more than 180,000 people, including 100,000 in Paris, took to the streets across France to protest following Israel’s recent war against Hamas in Gaza. The demonstration, hailed as one of the largest against antisemitism in decades, saw Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, representatives from various political parties, and even far-right leader Marine Le Pen in attendance.

However, the event was not without controversy. The leader of the far-left France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, opted not to participate and instead criticized the march as a gathering of “friends of unconditional support for the massacre” in Gaza. Nevertheless, the march transpired peacefully, with the interior ministry reporting no major incidents in multiple French cities where it took place.

France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish population, has experienced a distressing surge in antisemitic acts since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The demonstration drew the support of diverse participants, including family members of French citizens who lost their lives or were held hostage during the turmoil.

Lauded as a powerful symbol of solidarity with Jewish communities in France, the march aimed to denounce violence and hatred. The French authorities have been alarmed by more than 1,000 recorded antisemitic incidents in the country since the beginning of the conflict, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to express his unwavering support for the protest and his commitment to prosecuting and punishing perpetrators.

Nonetheless, the attendance of far-right leader Marine Le Pen at the march raised eyebrows due to her party’s historical association with antisemitism. Critics voiced concerns about her presence, highlighting the need for consistent and thorough efforts to combat hatred and discrimination.

Remarkably, this massive display against antisemitism in Paris marked the largest protest against such bigotry since a 1990 demonstration protesting the desecration of a Jewish cemetery. The resounding message from the participants served as a powerful statement of solidarity, asserting that hatred and intolerance have no place in French society.

As France grapples with the alarming rise of antisemitic acts, the peaceful march demonstrated a collective determination to stand up against discrimination and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. The event portrayed hope and resilience, offering a reassuring reminder that France remains committed to fostering a harmonious and inclusive society that rejects hatred and embraces diversity.