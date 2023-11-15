Peter Seidler, owner of McCreary County Record, passes away at 63

Title: Padres Owner Peter Seidler Passes Away; San Diego Mourns Loss of a Philanthropist and Visionary

San Diego, CA – In a shocking turn of events, Peter Seidler, the owner of the San Diego Padres, has tragically passed away at the age of 63. Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be disclosed, his sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of fans and the entire baseball community.

Seidler was a vital figure in the Padres’ history, contributing immensely since his involvement in the team in 2012. In 2020, he acquired Ron Fowler’s majority stake, solidifying his commitment to the franchise. During his tenure, the Padres experienced unprecedented success, culminating in a remarkable run to the National League Championship Series in 2022. It marked their third-ever appearance in the championship series and was a testament to Seidler’s vision and leadership.

Beyond the on-field accomplishments, Seidler was widely appreciated for his contributions off the diamond. One of his notable achievements was transforming Petco Park into a premier destination that did justice to America’s favorite pastime. His unwavering commitment to the community was also recognized, as he dedicated efforts to help the homeless in San Diego. This dedication earned him the prestigious title of the 2022 San Diegan of the Year.

Notably, Seidler’s philanthropic endeavors extended well beyond San Diego. He supported organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Mayo Clinic, and Stand Up to Cancer Legacy Endowment Circle. His generosity touched countless lives and left a lasting impact on those in need.

The Padres organization released a heartfelt statement mourning Seidler’s untimely passing. The statement highlighted his unparalleled generosity and emphasized the significant role he played in shaping the city of San Diego. The loss of such a visionary and compassionate leader will undoubtedly be felt throughout the organization and beyond.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas both expressed their condolences, acknowledging Seidler’s exceptional contributions to the community. Mayor Gloria described Seidler as a true San Diegan, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

As the baseball world grapples with this sudden loss, the McCreary County Record extends its deepest sympathies to Peter Seidler’s family, friends, and the San Diego Padres organization. His remarkable achievements and selfless dedication will forever be remembered, and his presence will be sorely missed in the world of baseball and beyond.