Police deploy tear gas, water cannons, and stun grenades on foreign agent bill protesters in Georgias capital

Protests Turn Violent in Tbilisi Over Transparency Bill

Protesters in Tbilisi clashed with police outside the parliament building in opposition to the controversial “Transparency of Foreign Influence” bill. The bill, if passed, would require organizations receiving a significant amount of funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents” and disclose sensitive information to authorities.

Riot police responded to the protesters with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons as they blocked the exits of the parliament. The clashes between the demonstrators and the police continued late into the night, resulting in the arrest of 63 individuals by the internal ministry.

President Salome Zourabichvili condemned the use of force against the peaceful protesters, stating that it was a violation of their constitutional rights. She called for calm and urged both sides to engage in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to the situation.

The protesters argue that the bill is a threat to freedom of speech and would stifle civil society in Georgia. They believe that it is an attempt by the government to crack down on dissenting voices and limit the influence of independent organizations.

The government, on the other hand, claims that the bill is necessary to prevent foreign interference in domestic affairs and to ensure transparency in the activities of organizations that receive funding from outside the country.

The situation in Tbilisi remains tense as both sides dig in their heels. It is unclear how the government will proceed in response to the protests, but the demonstrators show no signs of backing down in their fight against the controversial bill.