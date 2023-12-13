Possible Hezbollah Attack Looms as Tensions Flare at Lebanese Border – McCreary County Record

Title: Israel Nears the End of Gaza Ground Invasion, Eyes Possible Conflict on Lebanon Border

In a swift military operation, Israel is approaching the conclusion of its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, as it believes that Hamas is nearing collapse. This news comes as concerns grow about the possibility of a potentially devastating conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border, which could surpass the current hostilities with Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asserted that Hamas is on the verge of dissolution, citing the military’s relentless march into Hamas strongholds and the surrender of many of its fighters. While a complete collapse may take additional time, Israeli forces are expected to shift their focus towards targeted raids against remaining Hamas holdouts in Gaza after January.

Gallant underscored that once the fighting in Gaza subsides, the military’s primary attention will turn to the north, along the Israel-Lebanon border. Efforts are underway to engage in diplomatic negotiations with Hezbollah, a prominent Lebanese militant group, in order to secure an agreement to push its Radwan commando force beyond the Litani River. However, Gallant sternly cautioned that failure to reach an accord would leave Israel with no choice but to resort to the use of force.

The potential conflict on the Lebanon border raises concerns due to its sheer scale and severity, with experts suggesting that it could surpass the ongoing situation with Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces anticipate a tough battle, but they remain resolute in their mission to protect their nation’s security interests.

These developments come amid intensified efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, with Egypt mediating negotiations. International actors have been mounting pressure on both sides to end the deadly violence that has already claimed the lives of numerous civilians. Despite these attempts, the Israeli military is unwavering in its determination to prevent further rocket attacks from Hamas and protect its citizens from harm.

As Israel approaches the end of its ground invasion in Gaza, the situation remains highly sensitive and unpredictable. The next phase of the conflict, focusing on the Israel-Lebanon border, presents new challenges and potential risks. The international community watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to avert further devastation in the region.

