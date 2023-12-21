Potential motive behind murder tied to former Stockton Kings player Chance Comanche revealed in new documents – McCreary County Record

Former Stockton Kings player Chance Comanche and his ex-partner, Zachary Herndon, have been accused of involvement in a murder case that recently occurred in Las Vegas. The motives behind this shocking crime seem to be linked to another ongoing murder investigation in Northern California. According to court documents, Comanche and Herndon allegedly collaborated to assist Herndon in carrying out the murder of Marina Rogers earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The police investigation has discovered that Rogers had a heated altercation with Herndon just two days prior to her disappearance, as reported by Rogers’ boyfriend and a childhood friend. Both individuals came forward to share crucial information with the authorities. It is believed that Rogers and Herndon were acquainted with each other through their involvement in the prostitution industry. Shockingly, Herndon allegedly implicated her boyfriend in a double murder that occurred in California. Herndon’s boyfriend, Joshua, is currently behind bars in San Joaquin County, facing charges for the shooting and killing of two men back in March.

Comanche and Herndon were previously involved in a romantic relationship for a brief period approximately eighteen months ago and it appears they had managed to stay in touch. Following the discovery of his alleged involvement in the murder, Comanche was swiftly arrested during a basketball practice in Sacramento. He will soon be transported to Las Vegas to face the charges brought against him.

While the legal proceedings are underway, the Las Vegas police have been given a timeframe of thirty days to arrange for Comanche’s transportation to their jurisdiction. However, an exact date for his transfer has not been disclosed yet. The community eagerly awaits further updates on this harrowing case and the subsequent trial that will determine the truth behind the allegations against Comanche and Herndon, shedding light on the connection between these crimes in both Las Vegas and Northern California.