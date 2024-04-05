Rescue teams search mountains for trapped victims in McCreary County Record

The small island nation of Taiwan was hit by a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake earlier this week, resulting in a tragic death toll of 12. Rescue teams are currently searching for a dozen missing individuals in the hard-hit Hualien county, where two more bodies were discovered in the mountains two days after the quake.

The natural disaster has left hundreds stranded in Taroko National Park, as damaged roads and landslides have made it difficult for them to escape. Unfortunately, rescue efforts have been hindered by the ongoing risk of landslides, rockfalls, and aftershocks. As of Friday afternoon, 1,123 people have been reported injured, 634 are trapped, and 13 remain missing.

Among the missing individuals are three foreigners from Australia and Canada, adding to the sense of urgency for rescuers. Helicopters have been deployed to supply food and water to those stranded in the national park while demolition work has begun on a tilted midrise building in Hualien.

Tragically, a woman lost her life in the building while attempting to rescue her cat after the quake struck. The close-knit community of Taiwan is coming together in this time of need, offering support to those affected by this devastating natural disaster.