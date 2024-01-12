Researchers Discover Ancient Cities in Amazon Rainforest: McCreary County Record

Archaeologists Discover Lost Cities in the Amazon Rainforest

Archaeologists from around the world have uncovered a stunning cluster of lost cities in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. The cities, which were home to at least 10,000 farmers approximately 2,000 years ago, were recently discovered in Ecuador. This groundbreaking find challenges the perception of the Amazon as a pristine wilderness and highlights the complexity of past societies in the region.

The discovery was first noticed more than two decades ago by archaeologist Stéphen Rostain. However, it was only through recent mapping using laser-sensor technology that researchers were able to piece together the true extent of the settlements. The sites were found to be part of a vast network of settlements and connecting roadways – a civilization that thrived for about 1,000 years.

These settlements were inhabited by the Upano people between approximately 500 B.C. and 300 to 600 A.D. The cities boasted residential and ceremonial buildings situated on earthen mounds, surrounded by extensive agricultural fields equipped with drainage canals. The complexity and population density of these settlements is comparable to that of Roman-era London, making them truly unique for the region.

Remarkably, the roads connecting the cities were up to 33 feet wide and stretched for an impressive 6 to 12 miles. This suggests that the construction of these road networks and earthen mounds required an intricate and organized system of labor. The exact logistics behind the development of these remarkable cities remain a subject of great interest among researchers.

The population of the site is estimated to have been at least 10,000 inhabitants, with some experts asserting that it could have reached as high as 15,000 or even 30,000 during its peak. This revelation provides new insights into the diversity of ancient settlements in the Amazon and sheds light on the Upano people’s advanced civilization.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that intricate rainforest societies have been discovered in the Amazon. Similar findings have been made in other parts of the region, such as Bolivia and Brazil. These discoveries underscore the significance and complexity of past civilizations in the Amazon rainforest.

The unearthing of these lost cities is seen as a major milestone in understanding the rich history of the Amazon rainforest. It challenges conventional beliefs about the region being an untouched wilderness and highlights the impressive capabilities of ancient societies that thrived there. As researchers continue to explore the rainforest’s depths, more revelations about the diversity of its past inhabitants are expected to emerge.