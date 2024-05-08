Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilities

Russian forces launched a devastating attack on Ukraine’s power grid, firing over 50 cruise missiles and explosive drones in a nighttime barrage that targeted seven Ukrainian regions, including the capital city of Kyiv. The attack, which occurred on a day when Ukraine celebrates the defeat of Nazism in World War II, resulted in significant damage to homes and the country’s rail network.

Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in the attack, adding to the toll of nearly half of Ukraine’s power infrastructure being damaged since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The estimated cost of the damage has reached $12.5 billion, with $1 billion inflicted in just the past two weeks.

Ukraine’s air defenses are depleted as they await promised Western military support, with Ukrainian officials pleading for more NATO-standard air defense systems. Russian President Vladimir Putin has framed the attacks as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, while Russia has made small but steady gains in some areas, exploiting Ukrainian forces battling a lack of manpower and weapons.

This attack on Ukraine’s power grid marks the fifth in the last six weeks targeting the country’s energy facilities. DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy supplier, reported serious damage to equipment at three of its thermal power plants. Additionally, rail infrastructure was damaged in Kherson, and an attack on an educational facility in Kharkiv left five injured, including three children.

Russian bombardments have become less regular in recent weeks, leading Ukrainian officials to suspect Moscow is preparing for a major offensive. Despite the challenging circumstances, Ukraine remains resilient in the face of escalating aggression from Russian forces.