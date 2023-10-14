Saudi Arabia Suspends Israel Deal Amid Ongoing Conflict, Shifts Focus to Engaging with Iran: Report

Title: Saudi Arabia Reconsiders Normalizing Ties with Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Saudi Arabia has suspended its plans to normalize ties with Israel in the wake of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The decision comes as the Saudi crown prince recently had a phone call with the Iranian president, indicating a potential shift in Riyadh’s foreign policy priorities.

These talks on normalizing ties with Israel were considered crucial for Saudi Arabia to secure a U.S. defense pact. However, due to the current conflict, the Saudi government acknowledges the need to prioritize the issue of Israeli concessions for Palestinians when discussions eventually resume.

Although the Saudi government has not officially commented on the matter, this reevaluation reflects the challenges faced by Washington in deepening Israel’s integration within the region. The United States aims to build on the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements, but the Palestinian cause remains a significant concern among Arab nations.

Consequently, the U.S. has urged Saudi Arabia to condemn the recent Hamas attack, which prompted the conflict. However, the Saudi foreign minister pushed back on the request, signaling a potential divergence in their respective approaches.

Moreover, the conflict has compelled Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue with Iran, seeking to de-escalate tensions. While Saudi Arabia has expressed opposition to civilian targeting and loss of innocent lives, the kingdom has also stood up for the Palestinian cause.

The situation in the Middle East has prompted Saudi Arabia to prioritize easing tensions in various regions, including Yemen, where a long-standing conflict has caused extensive suffering. The Saudi government aims to foster regional cooperation and focus on economic development as part of its vision for the future.

Consequently, the divergent visions of Saudi Arabia and Iran have become more apparent during the current conflict. Saudi Arabia emphasizes regional cooperation and economic growth, whereas Iran is more focused on confronting Israel.

Amidst these complexities, the United States maintains constant communication with Saudi leaders and is coordinating efforts to de-escalate the conflict. The U.S. is also collaborating with partners who have channels to Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran to work towards a peaceful resolution.

As the situation in the Middle East evolves, Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend plans to normalize ties with Israel highlights the complexities surrounding regional dynamics. The kingdom’s pragmatic approach reflects an ongoing struggle to balance its priorities amidst various regional challenges and the ongoing Palestinian struggle.