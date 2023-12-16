Shipping Companies Temporarily Halt Red Sea Traffic following Yemen Rebel Attacks

British Navy Shoots Down Suspected Attack Drone in the Red Sea

In a significant development, the UK’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, announced today that a British navy vessel successfully shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea. The drone was specifically targeting merchant shipping, which has increasingly become a common target for Yemeni rebels in recent times.

The Red Sea has been a hotbed of activity, with Yemeni rebels, known as the Iran-backed Houthis, launching attacks on merchant vessels. These rebels, who control a significant portion of Yemen, are not recognized internationally and have been using these attacks to exert pressure on Israel during its conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants.

The severity of the situation has prompted two of the world’s largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, to suspend passage through the Red Sea strait until further notice. This suspension comes as a response to the alarming frequency of attacks in the region.

The UK has expressed its commitment to repelling these attacks and ensuring the free flow of global trade. Shapps emphasized the importance of protecting international commerce and maritime security, considering the attacks on shipping in the Red Sea as a direct threat.

The repercussions of these attacks are already being felt in the industry. German transport company Hapag-Lloyd has halted Red Sea container ship traffic until Monday after one of its vessels fell victim to the Houthi attack. Danish firm Maersk has also instructed all its vessels in the area to pause their journey for the time being as a precautionary measure.

The damaged vessel has been identified as the Liberia-flagged Al-Jasrah, a container ship built in 2016, according to the US. Adding to the tension, the rebels have claimed responsibility for targeting two other ships in the area, namely the MSC Palatium and MSC Alanya.

These attacks are widely seen as retaliation for what the rebels claim to be the oppression of the Palestinian people. The Houthis have aligned themselves with Iran-affiliated groups and have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance.”

The international community has responded to this escalating situation, with Western warships patrolling the area and having successfully intercepted Houthi missiles and drones in the past. These efforts aim to safeguard both regional stability and the crucial sea routes that facilitate global trade.