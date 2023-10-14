Solidarity with Israel Declared by Chicago City Council at Chaotic Meeting

Chicago City Council Stands in Solidarity with Israel after Hamas Attack

In a recent resolution passed by the Chicago City Council, the council expressed their unwavering support for Israel and condemned the brutal attack by Hamas. The resolution, introduced by Ald. Debra Silverstein, the council’s only Jewish member, aimed to show solidarity with Israel following the surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and the taking of hostages.

However, the proceedings were not without disruptions. Pro-Palestinian protesters made their voices heard, causing a commotion by shouting at one another and interrupting the council floor debates. In response, Mayor Brandon Johnson ordered the police to clear the protesters out of the council chamber, as their behavior repeatedly ignored calls for decorum.

The resolution, initially set for introduction earlier in the week, faced strong opposition from activists, leading to a special meeting to address the concerns. Even before the debate on the resolution could begin, the council spent nearly 20 minutes arguing over whether they could vote on the matter that day.

While pro-Palestinian protesters were removed from the council chamber, they gathered in the lobby of City Hall, chanting “free free Palestine!” Their presence reinforced the ongoing debate concerning the suffering of Palestinian refugees caused by the Israeli blockade of Gaza and occupation of the West Bank. Several aldermen criticized the resolution for seemingly ignoring this aspect of the conflict and accused Israel of indiscriminate airstrikes and shelling, endangering innocent civilians.

The situation on the ground in the Gaza Strip remains dire. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency reported that close to 218,000 displaced individuals are currently seeking shelter in its schools and facilities, with thousands of homes and education facilities destroyed or severely damaged.

In the end, despite opposition and disagreements, the resolution was approved by a voice vote, with only one member officially recording their opposition. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, however, called for the resolution to also emphasize the humanity of Palestinians and expressed concerns about the selective valuing of humanity.

Post-approval, Mayor Johnson emphasized the need to hold both the security of the Jewish people and the justice for the Palestinian people. He quoted a rabbi and called for prayers for peace in the Middle East.

This resolution serves as a symbol of solidarity with Israel and condemnation of the violence perpetrated by Hamas. By taking this stance, the Chicago City Council hopes to contribute to the ongoing efforts for peace in the region.

