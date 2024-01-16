South Korea Seen as Primary Foe, Warns of War: Kim Jong Un – McCreary County Record

Title: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Calls for Constitutional Changes Labelling South Korea as “Primary Foe”

In a recent development, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for changes to the constitution, designating South Korea as the “primary foe.” Kim accuses the southern neighbor of seeking to undermine the North’s regime and aspire to unification by absorption.

Kim firmly believes that the dream of unification with South Korea is no longer possible, prompting him to propose amendments that would redefine the relationship between the two nations. Specifically, he wants the constitution to educate North Koreans that South Korea is the “primary foe and invariable principle enemy,” and to establish the North’s territory as separate from the South.

While reiterating that North Korea does not desire war, Kim emphasized that his country is fully prepared should such a conflict arise. In a show of military strength, he outlined plans for “completely occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming” South Korea in the event of hostilities.

To further exacerbate tensions, Kim also suggested severing communication channels between the two Koreas and demolishing a monument to reunification in Pyongyang. As a result, three organizations involved in unification and inter-Korean tourism will be shut down.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol wasted no time in condemning North Korea’s characterization of the South as a hostile nation. Criticizing Kim’s call for constitutional changes, President Yoon underscored the need for dialogue and peaceful coexistence between the two countries.

Heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula, along with North Korea’s recent string of missile tests, have created an atmosphere of uncertainty. Experts suggest that Kim’s provocative rhetoric towards South Korea and the United States serves two purposes: maintaining internal unity and advancing economic and military objectives.

Analysts speculate that Kim might feel threatened by the strengthened extended nuclear deterrence capabilities of South Korea and the United States. Furthermore, the deployment of US strategic assets and the ongoing trilateral military cooperation between the US, South Korea, and Japan may have influenced Kim’s aggressive stance.

The use of such inflammatory language by Kim could indicate a perceived loss of leverage in the inter-Korean relationship. As diplomatic tensions persist, the international community closely watches the evolution of North Korea’s evolving rhetoric and the implications they may hold for the Korean Peninsula.

As developments unfold, it remains to be seen how these proposed constitutional changes will shape the future dynamics between North and South Korea, and if they will contribute to or hinder the prospects for peace and stability in the region.