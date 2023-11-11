Special Committee on Campus Safety Chair Gerald Rosbergs Statement – Columbia University

Columbia University Suspends Student Groups SJP and JVP for Violations

In a recent announcement, Columbia University has decided to suspend Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups until the end of the fall term. The decision comes in light of repeated violations of University policies related to holding campus events by both groups.

The suspension means that SJP and JVP will not be able to organize or host any events on campus, nor will they receive any University funding during this period. The university hopes that this measure will serve as a wake-up call for the two groups, urging them to demonstrate their commitment to complying with University policies and engaging in consultations with University officials.

It is crucial to note that all student groups, including SJP and JVP, are expected to abide by University policies and procedures in order to maintain a safe campus environment and ensure smooth functioning of core University activities without any disruptions. While the University does encourage free speech and providing platforms for student groups to participate in debates, advocacy, and protests, it emphasizes the importance of compliance with rules and cooperation with University administrators responsible for community safety.

Gerald Rosberg, the Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Chair of the Special Committee on Campus Safety, made this announcement, reinforcing the University’s commitment to upholding its policies and principles. The decision to suspend SJP and JVP was not taken lightly, and the university hopes that it will serve as a catalyst for meaningful interactions and conversations between the groups and University officials.

The lifting of the suspension will ultimately depend on SJP and JVP’s willingness to adhere to University policies and actively engage in consultations to address any concerns or issues raised by the administration. Columbia University remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and safe environment for all its students while also encouraging the free expression of ideas and opinions.

As the fall term progresses, it will be interesting to see how these student groups respond and whether they can demonstrate their commitment to their cause and collaboration with the University.