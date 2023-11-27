Tanker in Middle East Secured by US Navy after Response, Officials Confirm

USS Mason Rescues Seized Tanker in Gulf of Aden

McCreary County Record

In a daring rescue operation, the U.S. Navy warship USS Mason responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals. The tanker, named the Central Park, was transporting a cargo of phosphoric acid.

Upon receiving the distress call, the USS Mason, along with allied ships, swiftly moved to demand the release of the commercial vessel. In a dramatic turn of events, five armed individuals attempted to flee on a fast boat but were relentlessly pursued by the USS Mason. Ultimately, the individuals surrendered to the warship.

However, the situation took a more dangerous turn when two ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen towards the USS Mason and the Central Park. Miraculously, the missiles landed about 10 nautical miles away, causing no damage or injuries.

This incident adds to a series of attacks in the waters of the Middle East since the conflict between Israel and Hamas started. In a separate incident, a container ship managed by an Israeli-controlled company was struck by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, resulting in minor damage.

It is worth noting that the Central Park is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, an organization owned by Israel’s Ofer family. Phosphoric acid, the cargo on board the tanker, is commonly used for the production of fertilizers.

While the cargo is significant, the primary concern remains the safety of the 22 crew members on board the Central Park. The crew comprises individuals from Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia, and the Philippines. At the time of reporting, there has been no immediate comment from Houthi officials regarding their involvement in the seizure.

As a precautionary measure, Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) has issued a warning about a potential attack in southwest Aden. The U.S. has attributed previous unclaimed attacks in the region to Iran; however, Iran has consistently denied any involvement.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has tragically resulted in high casualties, with thousands losing their lives. In a recent development, Hamas released thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals who were held hostage following a dispute regarding aid delivery into Gaza.

The brave response by the USS Mason highlights the ongoing challenges faced by maritime vessels operating in these troubled waters. The incident serves as yet another reminder of the volatile nature of the region and the need for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of ships and crews traversing these waters.