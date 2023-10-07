Three keys for an unlikely upset: Maryland takes on No. 4 Ohio State

Title: Maryland Football Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Ohio State

In their previous eight encounters with Ohio State, the Maryland football team has been unable to secure a victory. However, as they head into their upcoming game in Columbus, the Terps are determined to turn the tide and come out on top. Last year, Maryland put up a valiant fight against the Buckeyes but ultimately fell short. This season, Coach Michael Locksley’s squad faces a new challenge as they go up against a formidable Ohio State team.

One of the strengths for Maryland this season has been their impressive defense, which has excelled in both turnover margin and turnovers forced. However, their defense will face a significant challenge in Ohio State’s highly effective passing game and talented wide receivers. The Terps’ defensive line, on the other hand, will be up against an underperforming offensive line from the Buckeyes.

A crucial aspect for Maryland will be to start the game strongly, as falling behind early could potentially lead to a blowout. Ohio State boasts a robust defense that has the ability to limit Maryland’s high-scoring offense. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who has had a stellar season so far, will need to remain composed and make smart decisions against tough opponents like the Buckeyes.

Tagovailoa’s performance will play a significant role in determining the success of the Terps. His ability to lead the offense efficiently and capitalize on opportunities will be instrumental in their quest for victory.

Maryland’s win over Indiana last week showcased significant improvements in their overall performance throughout the full 60 minutes of play. Building on this momentum, the Terps are poised to give Ohio State a run for their money.

As Maryland’s game against Ohio State approaches, anticipation is high among fans and experts alike. Will the Terps finally break their losing streak against the Buckeyes? The answer lies in the hands of their determined defense, explosive offense, and the composure of their quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa. Stay tuned to see if Maryland can secure a historic victory in what promises to be an intense battle on the football field.