Trump appeals New York judges fraud ruling as trial continues – McCreary County Record

Former President Donald Trump has filed an appeal against a judge’s decision to not dismiss the civil fraud lawsuit brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The appeal was submitted to the Appellate Division, a mid-level appeals court, while the trial is ongoing. James has accused Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization of inflating property values and Trump’s net worth by as much as $2.2 billion over a decade.

The attorney general alleges that this elaborate scheme was orchestrated in order to obtain favorable terms from banks and insurers. A previous ruling by Justice Arthur Engoron found evidence supporting James’ claims and ordered the cancellation of certificates that allowed some of Trump’s businesses to operate in New York.

In response, Trump has launched an appeal, which addresses all of Justice Engoron’s main findings. The former president has publicly criticized the judge, calling him “deranged” and suggesting that he is involved in a Democratic witch hunt.

The appeals process is expected to extend beyond the trial, which is anticipated to last until December. Justice Engoron, who is presiding over the case without a jury, will also consider other claims such as falsifying business records, insurance fraud, conspiracy, and the possibility of imposing $250 million in penalties. James is additionally seeking a permanent ban on Trump and his adult sons from conducting business in New York.

In addition to the civil fraud lawsuit, Trump is also facing separate criminal indictments related to his actions following the 2020 election, mishandling classified documents, and making hush money payments. The former president has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

These ongoing legal battles have been seized upon by Trump’s campaign, using them as a platform to raise funds and paint him as a martyr. The outcome of the appeal and the civil fraud lawsuit could have significant implications for Trump’s political future, particularly as he currently leads his party’s race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

