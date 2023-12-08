U.S. Military Exercises with Guyana Amid Oil Dispute with Venezuela – McCreary County Record

United States and Guyana Hold Joint Military Flight Drills Amid Rising Tensions with Venezuela

As tensions continue to escalate over a long-standing territorial dispute, the United States has announced joint military flight drills with Guyana. The dispute revolves around the Essequibo region, which has been under Guyanese control for over a century, despite Venezuela’s historic claims to the area.

Venezuela recently conducted a controversial referendum, claiming that citizens supported giving the country authority over the Essequibo region. However, Guyanese officials have firmly stated that they are prepared to defend themselves and their borders in the event of an invasion.

The international community has taken notice of the escalating tensions, with the United States announcing military exercises as a clear sign of alarm over the threat from the Venezuelan government. While the drills are being described as routine engagement and operations to enhance security cooperation between the U.S. and Guyana, their timing underscores the seriousness of the situation.

Both U.S. and Guyanese officials have expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the dispute with Venezuela, emphasizing diplomacy as the first line of defense. Guyana is seeking support from international leaders while emphasizing the importance of a peaceful negotiation process.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the tensions between Guyana and Venezuela. Brazil has also expressed growing concern over the situation and emphasizes the region’s desire to avoid war at all costs.

The dispute over the Essequibo region has intensified since multinational oil company ExxonMobil discovered significant oil reserves there in 2015. Venezuela’s President Maduro has exploited this discovery to claim overwhelming support in the recent referendum on the fate of Essequibo.

Litigation on the matter is pending before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to determine the region’s borders. However, Venezuela does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing dispute.

In a phone call with Guyanese President Ali, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ support for Guyana’s sovereignty and called for a peaceful resolution. However, Venezuela’s referendum resulted in 95 percent support for measures rejecting the arbitration decision and granting Venezuelan citizenship to the people of a new “Guyana Esequiba” state.

In a further escalation, President Maduro has proposed a bill to create a Venezuelan province in Essequibo and ordered the state oil company to issue licenses for extracting crude in the disputed region. Guyanese officials have condemned Maduro’s statements as a direct threat against the country.

Amidst these tensions, a Guyanese army helicopter recently went missing near the border. While there is no information suggesting Venezuelan involvement, the incident serves as a reminder of the volatile situation.

Venezuela has confirmed the arrest of an American citizen who is accused of conspiring with ExxonMobil to stop the referendum. This development only adds fuel to the fire and further strains relations between the two neighboring nations.

To address the escalating tensions, the ICJ has ordered Venezuela to refrain from taking actions that would modify the current situation in the disputed territory. However, the court has not stopped the referendum, leaving the situation still in flux.

As the United States and Guyana hold joint military flight drills, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing territorial dispute with Venezuela. The stakes are high, especially with the discovery of valuable oil reserves in the contested region, making it all the more crucial to find a diplomatic solution before things spiral out of control.