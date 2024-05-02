The McCreary County Record is closely following the escalating tensions between the United States and Russia as accusations of chemical warfare in Ukraine continue to mount.

The US has accused Russia of violating the global ban on chemical weapons by using chloropicrin against Ukrainian soldiers. Chloropicrin, a banned chemical under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, causes severe irritation to the eyes, skin, and lungs. Russian forces have also used grenades loaded with CS and CN gases, resulting in hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers being treated for exposure to toxic substances.

Russia has denied the US accusations, stating that it remains committed to its obligations under international law. However, the US has likened Russia’s use of chloropicrin to previous poisonings of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny and former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok nerve agents.

In response to these allegations, the US has announced new sanctions against Russian entities linked to Moscow’s chemical and biological weapons programs. These sanctions include freezing US assets belonging to the targeted entities and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has expressed concern about reports of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine but has not been formally asked to investigate.

As tensions continue to rise, the McCreary County Record will continue to report on the latest developments in this ongoing international crisis. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.