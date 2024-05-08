US downplays Rafah assault, aims for Gaza ceasefire deal

The Biden administration has voiced its support for Israel’s seizure of the Rafah crossing but is calling for the vital gateway to be reopened for humanitarian aid and the passage of critically ill patients. Despite describing the Israeli assault on Rafah as ‘limited’, the US has expressed concerns over the well-being of over 1.5 million Palestinians in the area.

Israel has escalated its bombardment of Rafah, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and the closure of the crossing, which is crucial for the delivery of essential humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza. This closure has prevented 120 patients from leaving Gaza for medical treatment and has blocked much-needed medical supplies and fuel for operating medical centers.

The US State Department has urged for the reopening of the crossing while also justifying the Israeli attack as a means to deprive Hamas of revenue for financing terrorist activities. In response to a rocket attack by Hamas, Israel has also closed the Karem Abu Salem border crossing, preventing aid trucks from entering Gaza.

The United Nations has called on Israel to reopen both crossings immediately. Despite Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, Israel has rejected the deal and instead opted for further negotiations. The Biden administration, heavily involved in the talks, has denied that Hamas actually accepted the agreement.

As tensions continue to rise in this conflict, the fate of the Palestinian people hangs in the balance, with the international community urging for a swift resolution to ensure the well-being of those affected by the violence in Rafah.