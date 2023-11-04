Weekly Apple Deals: Early Black Friday Sales Offer Discounts on AirPods Pro and More

Early Black Friday Deals Bring Steep Discounts on Apple Products and Accessories

The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes the excitement of finding the best deals on the hottest tech items. This year, early Black Friday deals have already started, and Apple fans are in for a treat. Major retailers are offering significant discounts on various Apple products and accessories, making it the perfect time to upgrade or add to your Apple collection.

One standout deal is on the highly sought-after AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. These cutting-edge earbuds are currently available for an astonishingly low price of $189.99 on Amazon. This marks the lowest price ever recorded for this popular audio accessory, making it nearly impossible to resist.

If premium sound quality is what you’re after, Beats Studio Pro headphones are another excellent option. Originally priced at $349.95, these top-of-the-line headphones are now available for a steal at just $199.95 on Amazon. With an impressive $150 discount, you can immerse yourself in your favorite tunes without breaking the bank.

Not to be outdone, B&H Photo is offering a $19 discount on the HomePod (Gen 2). With the reduced price of $279.99, you can bring the power of Siri and high-quality audio into your home at a more affordable cost. This deal is perfect for those seeking a smart speaker that seamlessly integrates with their Apple ecosystem.

Looking for more Apple accessories? Woot’s early Black Friday sale has got you covered. They are currently offering savings on a range of items, including MagSafe chargers, AirTag loops, and Siri Remote. Now is the time to grab these essentials at a discounted rate and ensure your Apple devices are running smoothly.

MacRumors, known for their reliable Apple news and deals, is an affiliate partner with some of the vendors mentioned. By purchasing through their links, readers can support the site and stay updated on the latest deals. To make the most of the ongoing Black Friday discounts, readers are encouraged to bookmark MacRumors’ Black Friday Roundup page, where they can find the best Apple deals and tech accessories throughout the season.

With these incredible bargains on Apple products and accessories, it’s clear that Black Friday has arrived early this year. Take advantage of the discounts and treat yourself or your loved ones to the latest Apple innovations without breaking the bank. Don’t wait too long, as these deals are sure to sell out fast. Happy shopping!