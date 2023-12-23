What’s Next for Jason Momoa and DC after the Anticlimactic Post-Credits Scene in Aquaman 2?

Title: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”: The End of an Era for the DC Extended Universe

After a decade of thrilling superhero adventures, the highly anticipated film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to mark the end of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). With 16 movies under its belt, the DCEU has become a superhero powerhouse, captivating audiences around the world. The upcoming film not only concludes this chapter but also signals a fresh start for the DC universe.

Returning to the screen as Aquaman for the seventh time, Jason Momoa embodies the iconic character once more. However, fans may need to prepare themselves for this to be Momoa’s last portrayal of Aquaman. As the DCEU undergoes a reboot helmed by new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, Momoa’s involvement beyond “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” remains uncertain.

The film introduces a new addition to Aquaman’s world, as baby Arthur Jr., the child of Aquaman and Mera, displays extraordinary underwater powers. The sequel also dives into a gripping storyline where Aquaman teams up with his reformed brother, Orm, to combat the malevolent Black Manta, who threatens to unleash global warming disasters.

After undertaking this monumental mission, Aquaman’s heroic actions result in the revelation of Atlantis’ existence to the United Nations. This revelation sets the stage for new narratives and possibilities within the DC universe.

Furthermore, the post-credits scene in “Aquaman 2” draws upon an earlier joke from the franchise, marking the conclusion of the DCEU as we know it. As fans bid farewell to the current chapter, rumors abound about what lies ahead for both Jason Momoa and the DC universe.

Reports suggest that Momoa has engaged in discussions with James Gunn, indicating potential opportunities for his future in the revamped DC universe or the possibility of taking on a new character altogether. While speculations of Momoa potentially playing the character Lobo float around fan circles, nothing can be confirmed at this point.

Undoubtedly, Momoa cherishes his role as Aquaman and openly expresses his admiration for the character. He remains open to reprising the role if audiences continue to enjoy it, leaving the door ajar for a possible return of the beloved superhero.

As “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” approaches its release, fans eagerly await its thrilling conclusion to the DCEU. With the curtain falling on one era, the future of DC superheroes holds an air of excitement and anticipation, promising a fresh start and captivating adventures in the years to come.