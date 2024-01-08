Will Hamas release more hostages? US family fears time is running out

Long Island Native Missing in Gaza: Desperate Parents Push for His Release

Omer Neutra, a 27-year-old Long Island native, has been missing in Gaza for three agonizing months after apparently being captured by Hamas. His parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, are heartbroken and desperate to bring him home, working tirelessly to raise awareness and push for his release.

Negotiations for a deal to free the hostages, including Omer, have hit a deadlock. Hamas is demanding a full ceasefire, while Israel seeks to eliminate the group from Gaza. Amidst this political impasse, the Neutras join others in calling for the release of all hostages at once to ensure their son’s safety.

In this painful limbo, Ronen and Orna Neutra remain uncertain of their son’s whereabouts or even if he is still alive. They fear that Omer may be held captive in the treacherous tunnels beneath Gaza, where freed hostages have reported dire conditions, including lack of food, medical care, and ongoing dangers.

Despite these challenges, the Neutras are unwavering in their determination to bring Omer home. They have been actively lobbying lawmakers, attending vigils, and publicizing their son’s story, hoping to garner support and fast-track efforts for his safe return.

Omer’s absence has taken an unimaginable toll on the Neutra family. Orna, his mother, has daily talks with her missing son and even began making plans for a new apartment, anticipating his eventual return. Their hope persists in the face of adversity as they firmly believe that Omer is still alive.

The “McCreary County Record” stands in solidarity with the Neutras and continues to follow Omer Neutra’s case closely. We implore our readers to join forces in raising awareness about his situation and advocating for his swift and safe release.

Please keep Omer Neutra and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this harrowing ordeal. Together, we can make a difference and bring Omer Neutra back home, where he belongs.