2,000-foot asteroid 2013 NK4 to safely pass by Earth today

A Rare Celestial Event: Massive Asteroid to Pass by Earth

On Monday morning, a 2,000-foot asteroid named 2013 NK4 is set to pass by Earth in a rare annual space phenomenon. The asteroid, which orbits the sun every 378 days, has an elliptical orbit that takes it past Mars and in between Venus and Mercury.

The asteroid is expected to pass Earth at 10:51 a.m. ET and will make another pass next year on April 23. Despite its size, it will not be visible with the naked eye and will require a telescope to see. For those interested in viewing the asteroid, astronomers recommend looking on April 16 and 17 when it will be easier to see in the dark.

2013 NK4 is nearly twice as large as the doomsday asteroid Apophis, making it a significant celestial event for astronomers and space enthusiasts. To catch a glimpse of the passing asteroid, it is advised to use a telescope for a better view.

As we anticipate the rare passing of this massive asteroid, it serves as a reminder of the vast wonders of our universe and the beauty of celestial events. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary event as 2013 NK4 makes its journey past Earth.