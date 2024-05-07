McCreary County Record: NASAs chief expresses concerns about Chinas moon mission progress

NASA’s Chief Concerned About China’s Race to the Moon

In a recent statement, NASA’s chief, Bill Nelson, expressed his concern about China potentially landing astronauts on the moon before the United States. While the Apollo missions successfully landed American men on the moon in ancient history, NASA is now focused on the Artemis program to return astronauts to Earth’s satellite.

China, along with other countries like India, is also racing to land astronauts on the moon, viewing it as a competition for valuable resources such as water that could fuel further space exploration. Nelson emphasized the importance of returning to the moon not only to learn and prepare for future missions to Mars and beyond but also to ensure that resources in the South Pole are not claimed solely by one nation.

The timeline for the Artemis program includes a crew circling the moon in 2025 and a mission to take astronauts to the moon in 2026. Safety is a top priority for NASA, leading to delayed launches until all systems are ready to guarantee a successful mission.

One significant aspect of NASA’s current plans is the collaboration with private companies like SpaceX and Boeing. Nelson expressed his trust in SpaceX and its president, Gwynne Shotwell, highlighting the importance of such partnerships in achieving the agency’s goals.

Efforts like the Artemis Accords aim to promote the peaceful use of space with international cooperation, although countries like China and Russia have not signed on. Despite concerns about China approaching lunar activity with a military perspective, Nelson remains optimistic, believing that technological cooperation in space can overcome political tensions.