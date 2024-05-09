SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch in Southern California

SpaceX is set to launch 20 Starlink satellites from its Falcon 9 rocket on May 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County. The launch, scheduled for Thursday at 8:20 PT, will include 13 satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities.

The Falcon 9 rocket, a reusable, two-stage rocket designed for transporting payloads into Earth orbit, will be livestreamed on the company’s X account. Starlink is known as the world’s first and largest satellite constellation providing broadband internet, with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit offering internet access through user antennas.

Previous SpaceX launches have been visible in San Diego County skies, captivating audiences with the spectacle. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land on the “Of Course I Still Love You droneship” in the Pacific Ocean.

Previous SpaceX launches have been visible in San Diego County skies, captivating audiences with the spectacle. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You droneship" in the Pacific Ocean.