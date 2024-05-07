McCreary County Record: Boeings First Crewed Starliner Launch to Space Station Scrubbed

NASA and Boeing Forced to Stand Down from ISS Launch Due to Valve Issue

NASA and Boeing were forced to call off a scheduled launch to the International Space Station after an issue was discovered with a valve on the spacecraft’s rocket. The launch attempt for Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which was set to carry NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, was called off roughly two hours before liftoff.

A second launch attempt has been scheduled for no earlier than Friday, as an anomaly was detected on a valve on the rocket. The delay will allow for a full assessment of whether the pressure regulation valve needs to be replaced, potentially causing a longer delay.

The crewed Starliner flight is a crucial final test before routine flights to and from the space station can be authorized by NASA. Boeing’s Starliner program has faced years of delays and setbacks, falling behind SpaceX in crewed missions to the space station.

Both SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule and Boeing’s Starliner craft were developed as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, following the retirement of the agency’s space shuttles. Starliner’s first uncrewed flight in 2019 was cut short by software issues, and it wasn’t until 2022 that a successful uncrewed flight to the space station was achieved.

The delay of the Starliner launch highlights the challenges and complexities of space travel, but NASA and Boeing are working diligently to address the issue and ensure a safe and successful mission to the International Space Station in the near future.