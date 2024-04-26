Astronauts excited for first piloted flight on Boeings Starliner spacecraft – McCreary County Record

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program took a big step forward as veteran astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams arrived at the Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the first piloted launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The highly anticipated flight, scheduled for May 6, was delayed due to technical issues following two uncrewed test flights.

The readiness of the Starliner for launch was confirmed after a thorough flight readiness review, giving Wilmore and Williams the green light to journey to the International Space Station. This mission marks a significant milestone for Boeing and NASA as they aim to end their reliance on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft and resume launching American astronauts from U.S. soil.

Boeing’s Starliner program has faced numerous challenges, including software and communication problems during a test flight in 2019. Despite these setbacks, the successful completion of the Crew Flight Test is crucial for the future of human spaceflight and fulfilling commitments to NASA.

SpaceX has already successfully launched astronauts to the space station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, highlighting the competition between the two aerospace companies. Looking ahead, NASA plans to begin operational Starliner crew rotation flights in 2025, further solidifying the partnership with Boeing.

With the countdown to launch underway, all eyes are on Wilmore, Williams, and the Starliner spacecraft as they gear up for their historic mission. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking event.