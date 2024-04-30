Former RB Ezekiel Elliott reaches agreement with Dallas Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to make a return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 NFL season. The news comes after team owner Jerry Jones decided not to draft a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, indicating a possible reunion with Elliott.

The deal was sealed over a steak dinner, with Elliott officially signing a reported one-year contract worth up to $3 million. This comes after he was released by the team last March due to contract negotiation issues.

Despite the rocky road, Jones believes that Elliott still has a lot to offer the team, especially after showing promise during his time with the New England Patriots last season. Elliott, who was the fourth-overall pick for the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, is expected to bring his signature style of play back to Dallas.

Fans are excited to see Elliott back in a Cowboys uniform, ready to once again electrify the field with his speed and agility. With the upcoming season drawing closer, all eyes will be on Elliott as he looks to make a triumphant return to the team that drafted him. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for more updates on this developing story.