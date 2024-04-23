Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 2 vs. NYI | Carolina Hurricanes – McCreary County Record

Frederik Andersen to start in goal for Carolina Hurricanes in back-to-back games

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will be getting the start in goal for the second consecutive game as they take on the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their series. This marks the first time Andersen will play back-to-back games since returning from a blood clotting issue in March.

Andersen put on an impressive performance in Game 1, stopping 33 out of 34 shots to help lead the Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Islanders. Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour has expressed confidence in Andersen’s abilities and has decided to stick with the netminder for Game 2.

The Hurricanes are expected to roll with the same lineup from Game 1, with the exception of Jesper Fast who will miss his second game due to an upper-body injury. Brind’Amour swapped Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov in Game 1, but they will be back in their previous spots for Game 2.

Betting odds for tonight’s game have the Hurricanes listed as favorites at -250. The projected lineup for Carolina includes Guentzel, Aho, and Jarvis on the forward line, Slavin and Burns on defense, and Andersen in goal.

In addition to Fast being out with an injury, several other players will be scratched for Game 2 as the Hurricanes look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Islanders. Fans can expect an exciting matchup as Carolina aims to continue their strong play in the postseason.