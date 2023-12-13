Ground Issue Causes Scrub of Falcon Heavys X-37B Space Plane Launch – McCreary County Record

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is gearing up for another groundbreaking mission as it prepares to launch the U.S. Space Force’s X-37B space plane on December 13. Originally scheduled for December 11, the launch was delayed due to a minor ground side issue.

Mark your calendars for 8:13 p.m. EST on December 13, as this is the new launch target set by SpaceX. The highly anticipated mission will mark the first-ever launch of the X-37B on a Falcon Heavy rocket, opening up exciting possibilities for exploration and technological advancements.

The X-37B, a reusable space plane, is primarily used for testing new instruments and technologies. This upcoming mission aims to take things a step further by operating in new orbital regimes and experimenting with cutting-edge space domain awareness technologies. Additionally, researchers are keen to investigate the effects of radiation on materials used by NASA.

This significant milestone will allow the X-37B to reach higher orbits, thanks to the unmatched power and versatility of the Falcon Heavy rocket. Since its debut in February 2018, the Falcon Heavy has completed an impressive eight successful missions. Its last outing in October 2023 involved launching NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe, garnering widespread acclaim.

